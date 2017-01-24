Emergency repairs to continue Wednesday on eastbound I-84 from Caldwell to Nampa

BOISE, ID - Emergency pavement repairs on eastbound Interstate 84 from Caldwell to Nampa will begin Wednesday morning (Jan. 25th) after the morning commute, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

“One lane of traffic will remain open in the work zone, and all on and off-ramps will be accessible. The speed will be reduced to 55 mph to ensure the safety of the traveling public and our crews and contractors. This work is anticipated to continue during daytime hours through the week,” said ITD spokesperson Jennifer Gonzalez.

“Recent harsh weather conditions have caused significant pavement damage and potholes on I-84 in Canyon County. ITD crews and its contractors have been working to complete emergency repairs between storms,” she added.

Motorists who drive the Interstate between Nampa and Caldwell are asked to use caution and be watchful of work crews.