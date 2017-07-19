Elmore County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide at Mountain Home trailer park

MOUNTAIN HOME - The Elmore County Sheriff's office is investigating a homicide at a Mountain Home trailer park.

According to Sheriff Mike Hollinshead, the female victim was found at the Meadows Mobile Home Park in Mountain Home.

At 6:11 a.m. Elmore County dispatch was asked to respond to a traffic accident in the trailer park. At 6:25 a.m. officers with the Elmore County Sheriff's Office and the Mountain Home Police Department arrived on scene and determined they were dealing with a homicide.

The car was found at the entrance of the mobile home park and had crashed into a pole.

The investigation is now a joint effort with Idaho State Police Investigations and the Elmore County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators have not released a cause of death in the case, but say they have identified a person of interest. They have yet to release the name of the suspect, but say he or she remains at large.

The sheriff's office said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Hollinshead said he plans to release more updates early Wednesday afternoon.