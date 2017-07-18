Elko wildfire surges to 7,400 acres

ELKO COUNTY, NEVADA - A wildfire burning in Elko County, Nevada, that was reported Monday at about 1,000 acres has now surged to about 7,400 acres, according to a BLM spokesman.

The fire had prompted officials Monday to shut down a stretch of Interstate 85 between Wells and Elko, but the road has now been reopened, said BLM Elko District spokesman Greg Deimel.

Residents of the town of Osino have now been allowed back into their homes. They were under a voluntary evacuation order Monday.

What’s been named the Oil Well Fire, has destroyed about a dozen structures in the Osino and White Rock Road areas, “They range from garages to outbuildings to homes,” Deimel said.

The area is still under a red flag warning.

“The fire settled overnight in a number of areas, but there are still spots that are smoldering. We have crews on stand-by –- including air attack crews from NIFC and the BLM -– just in case winds pick up and the areas that are smoldering rekindle into flames,” Deimel explained.

Officials do not yet have a containment time.