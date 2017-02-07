Electronic pull-tabs to continue in Idaho

BOISE, ID - Lucrative electronic pull-tab games will continue to operate in Idaho -- after House lawmakers on Tuesday killed an effort seeking to ban the betting terminals.

Supporters of the repeal argued that electronic pull-tab machines, known as touch tabs, resembled too much like slot machines. The machines mimic the classic pull-tab lotto tickets -- but are paperless, and are played almost exclusively in bars and restaurants.

However, those concerns weren't enough to swing the entire House chamber. The measure failed on an 18-52 vote.

There more roughly 240 electronic pull-tab machines spread out among 140 locations in Idaho.

In 2011, when the machines were first installed, the Idaho Lottery saw roughly $2.9 million in sales. By 2016, sales had jumped to $31 million.

(by Associated Press)