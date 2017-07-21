Eastern Idaho man accused of beating woman to death with a baseball bat

IDAHO FALLS, ID - A 20-year-old eastern Idaho man accused of killing a 62-year-old woman by hitting her in the head with a baseball bat has been charged with first-degree murder.

The Post Register reports Jameion Hernandez was charged Thursday in 7th District Court. He is being held without bail.

A criminal complaint says Hernandez killed Lisa Stukey of Ammon on or about June 6.

Her body was found July 2 in her home in Ammon.

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Detective Korey Payne testified that Hernandez described Stukey's injuries -- and they were consistent with the coroner's report.

Payne testified that the investigation found that Hernandez blamed Stukey for his family's financial struggles and his parents’ divorce.

Bonneville County Public Defender Rocky Wixom didn't immediately return a call to The Associated Press on Friday.

(by Associated Press)