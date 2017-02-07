Eastbound I-84 lanes shut down

ONTARIO, ORE. - Eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are closed between Baker City (Exit 304) and Ontario, Oregon (Exit 374) due to a crash thirteen miles east of Baker City, and multiple slide offs in the area, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Travelers are advised to wait until the eastbound freeway lanes re-open.

Winter travel conditions include snow and slick roadways in many parts of eastern Oregon. Drive with caution.

You can check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368 for updates.

Outside Oregon, you can call 503-588-2941.