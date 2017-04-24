Early morning stabbing in Caldwell

April 23, 2017, at appx. 2:30 a.m., Caldwell Police Officers were dispatched to West Valley Medical Center after receiving a call about a 24-year-old male who had arrived with multiple stab wounds. The man was soon after transferred to a Boise-area hospital for surgery.



Officers were able to determine that the stabbing had actually occurred after a disturbance at a residence in the 4800 block of Dandridge Way in Caldwell. CPD Officers had been dispatched to this same residence for a report of a juvenile party followed by a report of shots fired earlier in the night.



The victim is currently in stable condition. CPD detectives are following up with witnesses and attempting to identify potential suspects and/or additional victims. If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact Canyon County Dispatch at 208-454-7531.