Early morning fire in Nampa

7:35 AM, Jan 2, 2017
9:14 AM, Jan 2, 2017

Crews were called to the home on Rowena Street at 6:30 this morning.

KIVI
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Nampa Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire Monday.

Dispatchers say the fire on North Rowena Street in Nampa was called in around 6:30 a.m. Crews had the fire under control by 7:20 a.m.

There were no injuries.

Those living in the house were able to get out okay.

Investigators tell us the fire started in -- and was contained to -- the attic. They believe an electrical short may have started the fire.

Officials say there was little smoke damage. Crews had to cut several holes in the ceiling to fight the flames.

