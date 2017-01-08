Eagle to declare State of Emergency next week

EAGLE, Idaho - Residents in Eagle have been critical of the city government for not calling a State of Emergency but the mayor says it will happen next week.
The declaration would allow the city to hire contractors to do snow removal without going through the bidding process. The city only has 2 small snow plows and is so short staffed even the mayor has been working a plow before he goes into work.
While Eagle has been working with the Ada County Highway District, the city council is expected to declare a State of Emergency at their next city council meeting on Tuesday; the mayor says he can’t make the decision on his own.
"I think that's a leftover issue from when eagle had a part-time mayor and is something we should probably look into correcting," said Eagle Mayor Stan Ridgeway.
They are asking residents to take care of one another and to clear away snow from storm drains to prevent flooding.