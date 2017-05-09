Eagle Police: Man broke into homes, stole a jeep, torn up a lawn, and attacked an officer

EAGLE, ID - A Boise man has been booked into the Ada County Jail on felony counts of burglary, malicious injury to property, and grand theft in connection with a violent crime spree in Eagle early Tuesday morning.

Eagle Police used a Taser to take Wesley Williams into custody, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, after Williams came at officers with what is described as about an eight-foot long tree branch.

This following a wild, violent early-morning crime spree through an Eagle neighborhood.

Police began their investigation shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday when dispatchers got a call reporting that a man broke into a home in the 600 block of N. Parkinson Street.

When officers were on their way to the home, a neighbor called dispatch and said a man matching the same description was trying to break in to their home, the release said.

When officers arrived, they found a man -- later identified as Williams – holding the tree branch to bang on the door of a third home.

As an Eagle Police officer ordered Williams to stop what he was doing and drop the branch, “Williams began yelling and walked towards the officer, who warned him several times to stop. The officer used his Taser to stop Williams as he was raising the branch over his head,” the release stated.

Once officers had Williams in custody, they were able to put together what happened.

“Williams first broke into a home in the 600 block of Parkinson and woke up the person who lived there. That person grabbed their handgun and yelled at Williams to leave,” the report said. “Williams left that house, ran across the street, kicked in the front door of a home, took some keys from inside, and stole a Jeep. He then went back to the first house, where he tried to get back inside again -- but the homeowner once again told him to leave. Williams walked around the home, picked up a railroad tie from the yard, and threw it through a window. Williams then ran over to the stolen Jeep, got in, and drove to the different house nearby, where he did several donuts in the yard -- tearing up the grass, before getting out, grabbing a branch, and trying to get inside that house,” the release went on.

Williams reportedly continued yelling and acting erratically after he was Tased and restrained by police officers. “He had to be strapped to a gurney before being taken to a local hospital for a medical exam,” the release said.

Williams was medically cleared and booked into the Ada County Jail just after 5 a.m. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Police are still not sure how Williams got to the neighborhood and where he was before that. He does not appear to have any connection to anyone who lives in the three different homes.