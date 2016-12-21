Eagle Idaho firefighters rescue dog from a frozen pond

Firefighters in Eagle were dispatched to a frozen pond on Tuesday after two dogs fell through the ice.

The Eagle Fire Battalion Chief tells 6 On Your Side the call came in from a concerned citizen who reported two dogs had followed a goose onto the pond. The dogs broke through the ice and were struggling to get out said the Battalion Chief.

When firefighters arrived they were able to rescue one of the dogs quickly, but the other one had slipped underneath the ice. Once firefighters were able to break the ice and rescue the second dog, they performed CPR, but were unable to revive it.

Both dogs were taken to Eagle Animal Clinic, the first dog rescued is expected to be okay.