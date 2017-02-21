"Dutch Bros Day" raises over $46,000 for American Cancer Society

MERIDIAN, ID - Dutch Bros Coffee recently raised over $46,000 for the American Cancer Society during its annual statewide “Dutch Bros Day” event.
Money from all coffee sales during the spring event benefits the Cancer Society’s “Relay For Life," and goes toward helping to finish the fight against cancer, according to American Cancer Society spokeswoman Lauren Olsen.
In addition to the “Dutch Bros Day,” the staff attended local “Relay For Life” events, and served free coffee all night for the event participants in exchange for a donation.
Last year, the Dutch Bros donation totaled more than $43,000 to local “Relay For Life” events.
This year’s donation was $46,304.75.
“Relay For Life” is the world’s largest grassroots fundraising movement, mobilizing communities throughout the country honoring those who have battled cancer, remembering loved ones lost, and providing participants an opportunity to fight back against the disease.