Propane fire video from Council: Snow broke the propane line says Idaho State Fire Marshal

Shifting snow broke the propane pipe

Ian McGrady
6:16 PM, Feb 6, 2017

Snow breaks propane line in Council, Idaho

idaho state fire marshal

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho State Fire Marshal posted a video to their Facebook page illustrating what caused a fire last Tuesday in Council: a broken propane pipe caused by shifting snow which had been pushed off a business owner's roof.

It shows a store employee checking a pilot light under a water boiler in response to a propane smell.  The employee leaves the room... and minutes later, a ring of fire spreads across the floor, returning back to the broken propane pipe, which then fuels a fire.

"Let the firefighters take care of the situation so there's no longer a danger and you quite possibly could be saving you or your family's life," said Knute Sandahl, the Idaho State Fire Marshal.

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top