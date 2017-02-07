BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho State Fire Marshal posted a video to their Facebook page illustrating what caused a fire last Tuesday in Council: a broken propane pipe caused by shifting snow which had been pushed off a business owner's roof.

It shows a store employee checking a pilot light under a water boiler in response to a propane smell. The employee leaves the room... and minutes later, a ring of fire spreads across the floor, returning back to the broken propane pipe, which then fuels a fire.

"Let the firefighters take care of the situation so there's no longer a danger and you quite possibly could be saving you or your family's life," said Knute Sandahl, the Idaho State Fire Marshal.