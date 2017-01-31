BOISE, Idaho - ACHD says people shouldn't use the Albertsons parking lot at Cole and Fairview to go around the construction detour: ACHD says to use the detour map attached here.

Boise Police say while they are not staking out Albertsons parking lot, they will give a ticket to people disobeying the detour signs.

Stick to major roads to work your way around if you are not using the parking lot to use businesses in the parking lot, says ACHD.

Drivers have been thinking that because there is road signage and other markers they are being detoured through the parking lot. ACHD says that is not the case and drivers should use Milwaukee or Curtis to get to the South side of Cole Road.