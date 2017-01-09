Delivery drivers staying busy during winter storm

With the winter storm making roads a mess many don't want to leave their homes. Instead, they're resorting to having dinner delivered. Delivery drivers say they've been slammed with orders nonstop since Tuesday. Drivers at the Dominos on 12th avenue in Nampa say most of their drivers don't have 4-wheel drive. They are all taking it slow and while the pizza may be a little late, it'll get there safely.
"I'm using 4 by 4 and I'm still sliding all over the place I mean but it's our job this is what we are trained to do,” Said Ana Fernandez a delivery driver for Dominos Pizza.
Drivers also say they've been helping other people get unstuck from the snow when they can.