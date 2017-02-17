Day Without Immigrants: Local business owners close for the day

Hundreds of thousands of Latinos lost business for the day Thursday in order to make a statement.

Latinos here in the Treasure Valley and across the nation stood in solidarity on this day. Many posted signs on their business doors apologizing for the inconvenience.

They were closed as part of a national movement called Day Without Immigrants. A portion of one local sign reads: "We are not a race of criminals, we are a race of hardworking people."

"I just hope people listen to both sides of the situation regarding immigrants," said Ron Prado, a Hispanic advocate. "It's not all bad, bad, bad... it's just not."

At Los Beto's Mexican Food on West Fairview Avenue in Boise, some customers didn't seem too happy at lunch time to discover the 24-hour establishment was closed.