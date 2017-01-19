Cycling Tech: 3 Innovative Bike Products

Like everything else, cycling can me made better with technology. Bikes are getting smarter, brighter and easier stow away. Jared Cotter is peddling in to 2017 with the best new cycling tech.

1. LifePaint

This paint is invisible by day, but illuminates at night when light hits it. It makes it very hard for you to be missed. Right now it's only available in the UK, but you can get a similar product on Amazon for about $25.

2. PARKIS

This is a new and unique mechanical lift for parking bicycles in small spaces. What makes the PARKIS stand out is that there is no lifting -- everything is automatic. You can preorder one for around $250.

3. LeEco Super Bike

This superbike was designed with an emphasis on agility, speed, safety, security and of course, connectivity. It has an onboard lighting system and an integrated side laser system for added safety in traffic. No word on pricing yet, but this carbon fiber beauty is set to ship in the spring.

