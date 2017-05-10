Custer, Elmore and Gooding Counties added to disaster emergency list

BOISE, ID - Acting Governor Brad Little declared a state of disaster emergency for Custer, Elmore and Gooding Counties Wednesday. Overflowing rivers are flooding more communities in Idaho, caused by warm temperatures melting the above-normal snowpack.

"I have been watching the temperature change and hoping for a much slower increase in warm weather. The water in all these areas is rising rapidly, causing devastation and creating danger for residents. It is also negatively affecting our state and local infrastructure," Little said.

On Sunday, Little declared Blaine County in a state of disaster emergency because of flooding in that area. He is regularly updated on flooding and other weather-related conditions throughout Idaho by the Idaho Office of Emergency Management. Thirty-one of Idaho's 44 counties now have either a county or state emergency declaration.

Little will join Governor Otter and Brad Richy of the Idaho Office of Emergency Management for a tour of some of the affected areas on Saturday.

Otter is out of the state, leaving Little as acting governor.