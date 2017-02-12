Cupid's Undie Run raises money for good cause

BOISE - What better way to welcome the sunshine Saturday than by stripping down to the bare essentials and running through the streets of downtown Boise.

Cupid's Undie Run is a brief jaunt that takes place in the middle of a block party.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Children's Tumor Foundation and go to support NF research. NF is short for a group of genetic disorders that cause tumors to grow in the nervous system.

The fun run inspired many to dress up and have fun for a good cause

"It's just about being a part of something bigger than yourself, to make a difference... even a dollar difference that could just help somebody else further down the road," says Jenny Howell, a race participant.

The goal was to raise $60,000. At last check, the total that's been raised so far was inching closer to $49,000.