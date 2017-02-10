Emergency crews have rescued a group of people trapped by flash flooding in the Weiser area.

They used heavy machinery to try and clear a path through chunks of ice and water to get to those people.

Those people were working to move livestock to safety when they had to run back to their home.

Now crews are trying to rescue horses that are still trapped by flood waters.

Our crew on scene has been forced to move from several locations throughout the morning to get away from flood waters near Cove Road.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area earlier this morning after an ice jam broke on the Weiser River.

We will keep you updated throughout the morning as the situation develops.