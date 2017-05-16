Crews to start I-84 resurfacing work between Nampa and Caldwell next week

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Transportation Department will begin resurfacing work next week on a summer project to resurface deteriorated pavement on Interstate 84 between Nampa and Caldwell.
ITD will share details about the project and how it will impact drivers at a community open house Thursday, May 25 at the Hampton Inn, 5770 Franklin Road in Nampa. Two open houses are scheduled: one from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; the second, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
“ITD is using weekend and nighttime traffic control to minimize traffic impacts during the weekday commute,” said ITD spokeswoman Jennifer Gonzalez.
“During four weekends this summer, ITD will shift all I-84 traffic to one side of the interstate (eastbound or westbound) while crews work on the other side. On these four weekends, one lane of traffic will be open in both directions between Nampa and Caldwell from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. All lanes of I-84 will be open during the weekday,” she explained.
Final weekend dates will be scheduled based on traffic counts, weather predictions, equipment and materials availability, and the project schedule.
Drivers may request email notification of the weekend dates by texting INTERSTATE84 to 22828.
ITD will announce exact dates as soon as they are scheduled, Gonzales said.
“Other traffic impacts for the project will include occasional nighttime lane restrictions, shoulder closures and speed-limit reductions. The project includes resurfacing I-84, the Northside Boulevard interchange ramps and two ramps at the Franklin Boulevard Interchange. Guardrails will be improved throughout the project area,” she added.
Idaho Materials Construction is the contractor for this $9.5 million project.