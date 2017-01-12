Crews open one Interstate 84 lane in Canyon County

NAMPA, ID - One lane of westbound Interstate 84 is now open to traffic between Northside Boulevard (exit 35) and Franklin Road (exit 29) in Canyon County, while Idaho Transportation Department crews continue to conduct emergency pavement repairs.

“Our goal is to reopen both lanes of travel as soon as possible, weather-dependent,” said Idaho Transportation Department spokeswoman Jennifer Gonzalez.

The interstate speed has also been reduced to 45 mph in the work zone to ensure the safety of all motorist as well as crews working in the immediate area, she added.

Some of the westbound on-ramps in the work zone remain blocked.

“ITD has placed as many resources and crews on the Interstate as possible to address immediate repairs in the short and long term. The department is working to advance previously scheduled plans that call for resurfacing this section of I-84, east and westbound in 2018, to an earlier date,” Gonzalez stated.

For the most current road conditions, including closures or exit information, please check 511.idaho.gov.