Crews put out a small brush fire in Middleton near the corner of Middleton Rd. and Goodson Rd. early this morning.

The fire burned around five acres of cheat grass and brush early this morning as firefighters quickly got it under control.

Firefighters from the BLM, Boise, Eagle, Caldwell, Middleton Star and Sand Hollow all responded.

Crews say they will be on scene throughout the day keeping an eye out for hotspots.

At this point, no word on what started the fire.