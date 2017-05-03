Crews battle house fire in Kuna

Fair
HI: 74°
LO: 48°
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kuna. It broke out early this morning, fortunately the people inside the home were able to make it out safely.
Everyone is safe after an early morning house fire in Kuna.
The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. near the corner of E. King Rd. and Cloverdale.
Firefighters tell us everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely and say no firefighters have been injured as they work to put out hotspots.
Crews are now investigating to figure out what started the fire.