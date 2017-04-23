Couple's early morning swim prompts water rescue on fast-flowing Boise River

STAR - A Treasure Valley couple learned a very important lesson the hard way, after deciding to jump into the fast-flowing Boise River for a swim at around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning in Star.

Luckily, both parties involved will be okay.

Eagle Fire shared a photo of the rescue scene on Twitter early Sunday morning, after the couple intentionally jumped in near the Star Road Bridge.

This morning in Star, a young man decided to jump in the water to swim around. That nearly cost him his life! Stay out of the water! — Eagle Fire Dept (@Eaglefire_Dept) April 23, 2017

Star firefighters were first on scene and received assistance from the Eagle Fire Department, Middleton Fire, a Boise Fire dive team, and Ada County Paramedics and deputies.

Officials say the man get swept away by the current, and was able to hold on to tree branches until rescue crews arrived.

He was checked out by paramedics on scene and released.

Officials are still urging residents to stay away from the river.