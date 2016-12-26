Company speaks on Arbor Crossing fire, cause still unknown

BOISE, Idaho - We may not know the cause of the Arbor Crossing apartment fire until next year. Investigators are waiting for the toxicology results of the 45-year-old woman who died in the December fire.

The fire left all 24 families living in the apartment building homeless and residents couldn't go back into their old apartments till more than a week later. Three units were later broken into with crooks running away with everything from jewelry to a flat screen TV.

We reached out to Arbor Crossing parent company, Cottonwood Residential, to find out why residents could not get their things sooner and why security wasn't keeping a close eye on it.

In a statement, they said authorities required all affected units to be vacated until their condition and safety could be stabilized and verified. They say they also hired a professional contractor to secure the perimeter of the affected building with 9-foot fencing, install temporary locks on those units whose doors were compromised during the evacuation, and provide temporary security personnel dedicated to monitoring the affected building and surrounding area.

Cottonwood Residential also says residents affected by the fire got their security deposits back and their December rent.