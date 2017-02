Pantone, the group responsible for setting color trends in fashion, design and print, has announced "greenery" as their color of the year for 2017. Donna Ruko, Scottsdale Quarter’s Alison Goodman and Juby True’s Yarin Arnon have three fun ways you can work this hot color in your day-to-day life.

What do you think of the Pantone color of the year? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.