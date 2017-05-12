Close to 60 homes under mandatory evacuation in Blaine County as Governor Otter plans visit

As of Friday afternoon, 41 homes in Hailey are under a mandatory evacuation and 17 north of Ketchum in the Warm Spring area.
On Saturday Governor Otter along with state, local and federal leaders will meet with the public in Blaine County as the Big Wood River continue to flood cause significant damage. Emergency Managers will update state leaders and then take questions from the public. Leaders from utility companies also plan to attend as well a representative from the National Weather Service. At last check, the Big Wood River was over a foot above flood stages and the snowpack at the Big Wood River Basin is at 193% of normal.
"Our concerns are going up and it's it's unsettling for people in those communities to see the amount of water that is roaring through their areas and threatening their home and their businesses and obviously as unfortunately as we've seen this week in some cases their lives," said Jon Hanian Governor Otter's Press Security.
On Thursday a Ketchum man was found dead in a flooded basement, it's not known exactly was caused his death. The public meeting is scheduled to start at 10 am at the Community Campus Auditorium in Hailey.