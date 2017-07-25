City of Boise organizes greenbelt repairs, some sections remain closed

Boise - Damage caused by the Boise River flooding forced the City of Boise to temporarily close the greenbelt in June; and some sections remain closed, weeks later.

"There's about five sections of the greenbelt that do remain closed because they were damaged by the high flows," said Bonnie Shelton, spokesperson for the City of Boise's Parks and Recreation Department. "We saw a lot of bank deterioration in some areas and there are a couple of sections of greenbelt where the concrete broke off, so we're going to need to get in there and have some crews repair that."

Project bids are expected to go out in the next few weeks. City officials anticipate repair work will begin this fall and be completed by next spring, weather permitting. So far, there isn't an estimated cost of repair.

City officials say water levels need to lower even more to get a more accurate damage assessment.

At Ann Morrison Park, Candy Cane Playground -- previously off-limits due to water damage -- is back open. Crews pressure-washed playground equipment and turned the bark chips that were soaked by the flooding.

"We actually have some new bark chips on order, just to spruce up the area and make sure that everything is the best it can be for people who want to come in and use Candy Cane Playground," Shelton said.

The park opened two weeks ago, and had been previously closed for just over one month.