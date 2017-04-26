City holds open house for Ustick beautification project

The city is seeking public input for the project at the West Valley Neighborhood Visioning Event.
"We're really going to go out there and talk to them about what they're most interested in, and. through that process.... we'll figure out some key projects to get involved with out there and just help them achieve their vision for a stronger West Valley," Leon Letson, an associate planner for the City of Boise, said.
The event is Thursday, April 27, at Library! at Cole and Ustick from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.