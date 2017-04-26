City holds open house for Ustick beautification project

BOISE, ID - The City of Boise wants your help in imagining a more beautiful West Valley neighborhood.

The plan is to add landscaping on the north and south side of Ustick from N. Bryson Way to Wildwood St.

The work is part of the Ustick Townsite Beautification Project, which aims to revitalize the area that was once home to a historic agricultural community in West Boise.

The city is seeking public input for the project at the West Valley Neighborhood Visioning Event.

"We're really going to go out there and talk to them about what they're most interested in, and. through that process.... we'll figure out some key projects to get involved with out there and just help them achieve their vision for a stronger West Valley," Leon Letson, an associate planner for the City of Boise, said.

The event is Thursday, April 27, at Library! at Cole and Ustick from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.