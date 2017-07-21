Cities where you can live large on less than 50k across America

Tired of living pay check to paycheck? Maybe it's time to relocate to a place where your paycheck goes a bit further. Go Banking Rates crunched the numbers for housing, groceries, utilities, transportation and health insurance, and came up with the top places you can live comfortably for under $50k a year across America. Kristina Guerrero has the top three spots.

1. Las Vegas, Nevada

The first place you can live comfortably is Las Vegas. In a city full of high rollers it only costs about $48 thousand to live large-ish. So if you’re looking to roll the dice then move to Sin City. Fair warning, gambling money probably wasn't included in that number.

2. San Antonio, Texas

At every turn there is something new and amazing to discover. This Texas city is a slam dunk between the San Antonio Spurs and its vibrant culture and food. $46k a year will get you a lone star-state-sized dose of good living.

3. Memphis, Tennessee

Finally, we head to the home of the blues and birthplace of rock n roll. This city was fit for legends like BB King and Elvis Presley, but you don’t need a hunk ‘o burning loot to let the good times roll. Just about $48k a year and you’ll feel like a king.

If you could move to any city in America where would it be? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.