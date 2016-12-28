Christmas tree recycling in Nampa

NAMPA - If you're thinking about what to do with your Christmas tree, there's a way you can get rid of it and help the environment.

Kohlerlawn Cemetery in Nampa will take that Christmas tree off your hands and recycle it. They have the trees ground up to be used as mulch for the city's parks and to be placed in tree wells. The cemetery sexton says the program is a great way to help out the community.

"What we do, is we bring in a contractor to grind the trees and so that way they're not just going to the landfill and getting you know, just buried, this way they're going back out through our parks system," said Ryan Lancaster, Kohlerlawn Cemetery Sexton.

You can bring your tree to Kohlerlawn Cemetery at 76 6th Street North in Nampa anytime from now until January 13th. Just follow the Christmas tree recycling signs to the drop off point.