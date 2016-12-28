Christmas gift boxes piled up for trash pick up: an advertisement for thieves

BOISE - You might be thinking about getting rid of all those boxes from Christmas gifts, but it may not be a good idea.

The Boise Police Department says you shouldn't pile up empty boxes from holiday gifts on your curb for trash or recycle pick up. They say it advertises all your new, expensive gifts like TV’s, laptops and game systems which makes it obvious for thieves looking for a big score.

"You know, a lot of it is crimes of opportunity and that's just a big advertising sign for that potential opportunity or that reward from that opportunity," said Ed Fritz, Crime Prevention Supervisor, Boise Police Department.

The Boise Police Department says to break down the boxes or cut them up to fit inside your trash or recycle bin and consider putting the trash out the morning of pick up and not the night before. They also say it's a good idea to keep an inventory and take pictures of items in your house in the case of a burglary.