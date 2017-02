Car crashes into Nampa hospital

NAMPA, ID - A 83-year-old Nampa woman was treated for minor injuries after her car crashed into the St. Alphonsus Hospital in Nampa.

The accident happened shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha, the woman apparently hit the accelerator, rather than the brake, as she was trying to park in a handicapped space near the building.

The building was temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

The woman was treated at the hospital’s emergency room.

Her name was not released.

No citations have been issued yet.

Police say the accident is still under investigation.