Capitol welcomes Idaho Women in Leadership

Monday is Idaho Women in Leadership (I-WIL) Day at the Capitol. The event invites local women to learn more about Idaho's legislative process.

During I-WIL Day, women are invited to sit in on committee meetings, view the House and Senate sessions, and engage in a panel discussion with state lawmakers.

Gail Hartnett is a Treasure Valley realtor. Hartnett says she invited friends to event with the goal of making the legislative process less intimidating.

"You bet it's intimidating, but it doesn't have to be," Hartnett said. "I think that's the most important thing, that this is our House, this is our House, and it's where we can be."

Idaho's First Lady, Lori Otter, is the CEO of Idaho Women in Leadership, a non-profit which aims to get more women to climb the corporate ladder and run for public office.