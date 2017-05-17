Canyon County voters split on Vallivue School District levies

10:26 PM, May 16, 2017

The Superintendent of the Vallivue School District releases plans to deal with large number of snow days.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Canyon County voters passed one of two school levies Tuesday evening to make improvements to the Vallivue School District.
 
 
Voters narrowly turned down a 10-year 20 million dollar plant facilities levy that would have gone toward school building repairs and upgrades, but passed a two-year $4.5 million per year supplemental levy which helps fund teacher salaries and extracurricular activities.
 
 
In order for the plant facilities levy to pass, the vote had to reach a super-majority, or 67 percent, but fell just 0.13 percent short at 66.87 in favor of the levy.
 
 
The $4.5 million supplemental levy, which needs a simple majority easily passed with 66.4 percent in favor.
 
Unofficial results indicate voter turnout was just over 6 percent for the precinct, totaling just over 5,000 voters of the more than 83,000 registered voters.
 
Another Vallivue plant facilities levy also failed to pass last March. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top