Canyon County voters split on Vallivue School District levies
10:26 PM, May 16, 2017
Canyon County voters passed one of two school levies Tuesday evening to make improvements to the Vallivue School District.
Voters narrowly turned down a 10-year 20 million dollar plant facilities levy that would have gone toward school building repairs and upgrades, but passed a two-year $4.5 million per year supplemental levy which helps fund teacher salaries and extracurricular activities.
In order for the plant facilities levy to pass, the vote had to reach a super-majority, or 67 percent, but fell just 0.13 percent short at 66.87 in favor of the levy.
The $4.5 million supplemental levy, which needs a simple majority easily passed with 66.4 percent in favor.
Unofficial results indicate voter turnout was just over 6 percent for the precinct, totaling just over 5,000 voters of the more than 83,000 registered voters.
Another Vallivue plant facilities levy also failed to pass last March.