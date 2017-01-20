Canyon County offering free sandbags for residents

Canyon County is helping residents fight against nuisance flooding by providing sandbags through the weekend.

Residents will be allowed to grab up to 10 sandbags per household to protect their property.

There are two locations available for residents to pick up their bags:

The Lake Lowell Park (Upper Dam) parking lot at 12880 Iowa Avenue in Nampa. (The county urges drivers to use Lake Lowell Ave. or Lake Ave. to get to this location.)

Hwy 20-26/Pond Lane Property, 22108 Pond Ln. in Caldwell

Those bags will be available at those locations today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.