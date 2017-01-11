Canyon County issues emergency disaster declaration

CANYON COUNTY, ID - Canyon County issued a local disaster emergency declaration. The Chairman of the Board of Canyon County Commissioners, Tom Dale, approved the declaration on Wednesday due to the recent weather events that have led to hazardous driving conditions and the potential for flooding in areas of the county.

According to Joe Decker, the county's public information officer, the declaration will allow the Canyon County Emergency Management Coordinator to assist in finding resources and aid to help lessen the impact on the community.

Wednesday's declaration also acknowledges the emergency declarations already put in place by the cities of Nampa, Caldwell and Wilder. Officials from Nampa and Caldwell requested that the county make the declaration.