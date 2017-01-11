Canyon County declares disaster emergency

CALDWELL, ID - Canyon County Commission Chairman Tom Dale Tuesday approved a local disaster emergency declaration for Canyon County, because recent weather events have led to hazardous driving conditions and the potential for flooding in certain areas.

“Today’s declaration is primarily an administrative tool that allows the County’s Emergency Management Coordinator to assist local municipalities in finding resources and aid to help lessen the impact on their communities,” said County spokesman Joe Decker.

The emergency declaration also formally acknowledges the emergency declarations already put into effect by the cities of Nampa, Caldwell, and Wilder -- and comes at the direct request of the City of Caldwell and City of Nampa.