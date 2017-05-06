Caldwell VFW raises over $10K for Ben Felty

NAMPA - It's been almost four months since a Treasure Valley man was run over while trying to assist a neighbor who was stuck in a snow bank.

Ben Felty is still recovering and has since forgiven the man who was behind the wheel that night. As Six On Your Side explains, Saturday was a chance to show him they care.

Since a January accident left Felty hospitalized and severely injured, the outpouring of support from the community hasn't let up from letters signed by complete strangers arriving in the mail to a raffle and silent auction put on by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Caldwell.

"It's been a real blessing," Felty said.

Before the last push to sell tickets leading up to the drawing at the Sportsman's Warehouse in Nampa, the VFW had already raised $11,000 for the family of five..

The veteran group is a resource for their fellow vets as they help them move, file Veterans Affairs claims and even find jobs. Felty is an Afghanistan and Iraqi veteran and has since received a life-long membership to the Caldwell VFW. When they heard about Felty's extensive injuries after he was crushed under the wheel of a tire, they knew they had to help.

"He was doing something that the VFW was founded on, which was helping others... paying it forward," said Post Commander Ted Brumet with the VFW Post #3886. "And, here he was doing that exact thing. He was a victim of bad circumstances."

After multiple surgeries, including one that involved two rods and 14 screws inserted into his back, Felty is just now starting to regain his strength.

"I've just gotten the okay to start physical therapy," Felty said. "So, hopefully, I'll get to do that here shortly... start progressing and moving forward."

The Nampa man has been in and out of the hospital with his most recent bill over $600,000. He's overwhelmed at how the community has shown their continued support and truly appreciates any and all donations.

"Just all the different places we've gotten support from has been amazing," he said.

The man charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an injury accident, Roger Faull, 50, recently appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.