Caldwell superheroes come out to fight child abuse

CALDWELL, Idaho - Superheroes like Batman and Superman plus a handful of princesses are taking a stand against child abuse. April is child abuse awareness month and in Caldwell this weekend, kids dressed up as superheroes and marched alongside police and prosecutors in an effort to stop child abuse and raise awareness. They went from the Caldwell Police Department to the Canyon County Courthouse planting pinwheel gardens at both stops. Prosecutors say child abuse is a crime that not only impacts Canyon County but the whole country.



"We know that one in seven boys and one in four girls are going to be abused in their lifetime and that's a huge number and we need to do what we can to reduce that number," said Erica Kallin a deputy prosecutor for Canyon County.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue says child abuse is a heinous crime and that his office is committed to stopping the crime and urges anyone, no matter how old, to speak up and say enough is enough.

"Not only do people need to come forward with that information, children too can come forward with that information to parents to teachers to counselors and let someone know, let an adult know so they can get the help that they need," said Canyon County Sheriff Kieran.

The young heroes were also given a free gift and hot dogs after the march.