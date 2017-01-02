Caldwell family asking for help to help daughter born with extra fingers and toes

CALDWELL, Idaho - A Caldwell family is battling the odds to help their baby girl. Two-and-a-half-year-old Roxanne Sanchez needs some special help to get surgery that could change her life. She loves dancing and her little sister, but Roxie faces some challenges that most of us don't.

"To reach out, it's a hard thing and at another level, it's kind of embarrassing to say we need help to help our kids. Which no parents really want to do that they want to be able to do everything on their own," said Roxanne’s mom, Heather Sanchez.

Roxie was born with extra fingers and toes, but while she has more digits than the rest of us, she has no thumbs and her extra toes are fused together. Doctors told Roxie's parents there are corrective surgeries to help, but the surgeries would take place in Salt Lake City, and time is of the essence so the toddler can adjust and stay on track with the rest of the kids her age.

"Her hands, as they are now she has to try and find ways that will adjust to her hold things grab things, " explained Heather.

While Roxie is covered by insurance, there are other expenses related to her treatments that are not, such as transportation and fuel for the frequent visits to doctors in Utah, but her parents are still moving ahead and struggling to make the first round of surgeries happen in March.

"You're never really prepared for situational things to come up," said Heather.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me page. To donate, click here.