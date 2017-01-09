Caldwell City Council declares State of Emergency

CALDWELL, ID - In response to challenges posed by the record-setting snowfall the Treasure Valley has had -- and the additional snow, rain, freezing rain and/or flooding forecast in the coming days, the City of Caldwell has now declared a state of emergency to facilitate the work necessary to minimize injury and damage to persons and property in the City.
On Sunday, the Caldwell City Council passed a resolution authorizing the emergency expenditure of funds to clear streets and storm drainage facilities and improve the mobility and access of police, fire department and EMT first responders.
The on-going work of City crews was supplemented by private contractors beginning Sunday night and substantial progress has already been made, Caldwell City Clerk Debbie Geyer reported.
The emergency will remain in effect until January 19, unless further action is taken by the City Council.