Burley man arrested after two-vehicle crash

BOISE, ID - A Burley man is in the Ada County Jail after police say he intentionally caused a two-vehicle crash in west Boise.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, a Boise Police officer witnessed a crash at the intersection of Five Mile Road and Emerald Street. There were two people in each vehicle and officers began rendering first aid. All four people involved were taken to a local hospital for treatment and have since been released.

Officers later found evidence that one of the drivers, later identified as Jacob Randolph, 24, of Burley, was heading south on Five Mile when he intentionally ran a red light and hit the second vehicle which was westbound on Emerald Street, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor, the release added.

After being treated at a hospital, Jacob Randolph was arrested for three counts of aggravated battery based on the intentional running of the red light causing great bodily harm to his passenger and the other two people in the second vehicle, police said.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges could be filed.