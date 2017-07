The Buck-a-Roo Breakfast takes place every Monday and Tuesday morning of rodeo week at the Ford Idaho Center from seven to ten a.m.

It was started in the 1950's by the Nampa Chamber of Commerce as a community wide event to kick off the start of the rodeo.

In the 1980's, the chamber decided to change the event from a one day to a two day.

Five years ago, the event was dropped by the chamber, but the Snake River Stampede board took it over.

The Canyon County 4-H program was asked to participate and a new tradition began.

Money is given to the canyon county 4-h endowment program which helps fund scholarships.

Albertson's donates supplies for breakfast.

The breakfast runs Monday and Tuesday from seven to ten a.m. The cost is five dollars.

NAMPA, ID -