BPD looking for robbery suspect

Alex Merritt
6:35 PM, Jul 22, 2017
Boise Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Boise bank this afternoon.

Police say it happened around 1:30 P.M. near the intersection of State Street and Gary Lane.
The suspect is described as a 6-foot tall white male weighing around 200 pounds.

 

He was last seen wearing a white hat and a navy blue shirt. If you have any information you are urged to call 343-cops

 

