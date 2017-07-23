BPD looking for robbery suspect

Boise Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Boise bank this afternoon.

Police say it happened around 1:30 P.M. near the intersection of State Street and Gary Lane.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot tall white male weighing around 200 pounds.

BPD looking for bank robbery suspect. Happened at 1:30pm on the 7100 block of State St. Tips call 377-6790/343-COPS (1/2) pic.twitter.com/IBAu1GJBZm — Boise PD (@BoisePD) July 22, 2017

He was last seen wearing a white hat and a navy blue shirt. If you have any information you are urged to call 343-cops