Boy Scouts present annual report to governor

Boy Scouts of America presented their yearly report to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter inside the Statehouse on Wednesday.

Scouts from across the state, ranging from five-year-old kindergartners to seniors in high school, exercised their public speaking skills by delivering their reports directly to Otter.

"We talked about community service," Parker Godwin said. "[Scouts] brings a lot of community service [to the state], and it prepares young men to take on life."

Godwin is an Eagle Scout, the highest title awarded in the organization. He says many of the legislators are supportive of the Boy Scouts and some were scouts themselves.

"I think it's cool that I'm in a program that can put me in a position to be like them," he said.

After the ceremony. scouts got a tour of the Capitol and presented Otter with a Scout hat.