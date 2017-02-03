Boundary changes in store for Treasure Valley's floodplain maps

The Treasure Valley's floodplain maps are currently being updated.
It's a process that happens every so often to make sure maps reflect new developments.
The last in a series of open house events is slated for Thursday night.
Some boundary changes would affect about 2,000 homes, most of which lie in Garden City and a portion of Eagle.
However, those areas are still being studied.
Insurance experts will be on hand to answer questions.
"A lot of Garden City is being put into a floodplain, and they haven't been before," says Angie Gilman, an engineer for Ada County. "There's a lot of possible residents that will have to pay flood insurance where they haven't paid before."
Those who live in "levy exclusion zones" won't have to take action right away since the areas will be studied further before those particular maps are revised. It's a process that could take a couple of years.
The open house on Feb. 2 runs from 6-8 p.m. at Lowell Scot Middle School in Boise.