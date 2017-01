Bonner County deputies shot while serving warrant

BLANCHARD, ID - Two Bonner County sheriff's deputies have been shot in northern Idaho.

Detective Dennis Stinebaugh with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says the deputies were serving a warrant near the town of Blanchard Monday when they were shot.

Stinebaugh says he has limited information and doesn't know the extent of the injuries to the deputies or the circumstances of the shooting.

Authorities say Kootenai County officials are investigating.

(by Associated Press)