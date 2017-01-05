Boise's Treefort Music Fest announces second round of performers

BOISE, ID - Treefort Music Fest organizers have announced the second wave of artists for the annual festival scheduled for March 22 through 26 in downtown Boise. The second announcement includes Touché Amoré, The Coathangers, Kishi Bashi, Kate Tempest, Dead Meadow, AJJ, Alvvays, Lizzo, Tele Novella, Thunderpussy and more.

A full list of all the performers scheduled to appear -- and more information about the event -- can be found at www.treefortmusicfest.com/2017-round2/.



Five-day general passes to the festival are on sale for $165 and will increase on March 1, organizers said. ZIPLINE passes are being sold for $299, allowing holders to “jump to the front of any line throughout the festival,” according to a Treefort news release.



Those attending the four-day festival can also check out:



-The Treefort Art Gallery located near Alefort. It will display house artwork of all mediums including painting, photography, and sculpture, and will rotate displays every day of the festival. Treefort Art Gallery organizers are currently seeking submissions for artwork.



-Comedyfort has announced Dulce Sloan and Caitlin Gill as the 2017 festival headliners. Both comedians will take the stage between bands on Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at the Main Stage. Comedyfort shows will be held at Liquid Lounge and are included with a five-day wristband.

-The Storyfort Bookclub’s inaugural meeting will take place Friday, January 13 at 6:00 PM in The Owyhee lobby. The book list includes novels by authors attending Storyfort 2017, including Val Brelinski’s “The Girl Who Slept with Gold,” Jonathan Evison’s “The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving,” Willy Vlautin’s “Lean on Pete” and Shawn Vestal’s “Daredevils.” Like all Storyfort events, this meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, you can visit their facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/storyfortbookclub.



